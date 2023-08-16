Matawalle’s aide calls for Gov Lawal’s resignation, cites incompetence

Matawalle

By Fortune Eromosele

The spokesperson to the former Zamfara State Governor, Comrade Abdullah Anas Kaura, on Wednesday, called for the resignation of Zamfara state Governor, Dauda Lawal, alleging that the State was currently facing turbulent times due to ‘inept leadership’.

He urged Governor Lawal, to promptly step down. Kaura also alleged that non-indigenous individuals, acting as cabals, are in control of the state’s affairs, contributing to a high level of insecurity in the region.

In a statement signed by him, the spokesperson also highlighted the dire poverty being experienced by the people of Zamfara State. He counselled that the governor should take immediate action to address the escalating poverty and insecurity issues within the state.

“By adopting strategies used during the previous administration, the current administration in Zamfara State has a significant opportunity to effectively tackle poverty and insecurity,” Kaura emphasized.

Expressing deep concern over rising poverty and delayed salary payments, Kaura called for the governor’s resignation, attributing it to his incompetence.

Kaura also noted the numerous cases of kidnappings and killings during the brief duration of Lawal’s administration.

He urged the people of Zamfara State to maintain a positive and composed attitude, especially those supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) within the state.

“One of the primary ways to combat poverty is through substantial job creation, particularly for the youth. I implore the people of Zamfara State to continue fostering peaceful coexistence and to back the ruling party in its endeavors to rejuvenate the nation,” Kaura concluded