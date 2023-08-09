Mass Kidnapping: Tinubu’s govt will give special attention to security of schools – NSA

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu said President Bola Tinubu’s administration will give special attention to the safety and security of students and schools in the country.

Ribadu stated this at a Strategic Forum On Achieving Safer Schools organised by the Nigeria Police Force in in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ribadu said, “Undoubtedly, education has always been the cornerstone of progress in any society and as we strive to build a prosperous country for the future of our children and the generation yet unborn, it is critical that we prioritise the safety and security of our educational institutions at all levels.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu pledged to work with both state and local government authorities to reform and retool the nation’s educational system by giving special attention to security of our schools, welfare and training of teachers and students.”

Ribadu, who was represented at the event by Major Gen A.M Dikko (rtd), said the invasion of schools by bandits and other armed persons has impacted on school enrolment in the country, especially in the northern region.

He tasked all the security agencies in the country on the need for intelligence gathering and sharing to curb the menace.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, who was the host of the programme, said the Tinubu administration is determined to protect students and give them safe learning environment.

Others at the event include the Chief Of Defense Staff, Maj-Gen C G Musa represented By Air Vice Marshal A.V. Ndache; the Chief Of Army Staff Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja; the Chief Of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla represented by Commodore S.M Ahmed; the Chief Of Air Staff, Air Marshall Hassan Abubakar represented by Brig Gen G.O Esho.

Recall that Mass abduction of students by bandits was a major security challenge that confronted the administration of the former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In February 2021, over 300 schoolgirls were abducted in Jangebe in Zamfara State. In the same month, bandits kidnapped dozens of students and workers of Government Science College in Kagara, Niger State.

In 2020, bandits abducted over 300 schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

Similarly, in Kankara and Kagara, bandits abducted hundreds of secondary school girls from Chibok, in Borno State; and Dapchi in Yobe State.