Maryam Shetty: Meet Usain Bolt’s former physiotherapist who made Tinubu’s ministerial list

Maryam Shetty from Kano has been included in the second batch of the ministerial list by President Bola Tinubu.

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, appeared before the Senate on Wednesday, to deliver the 19 names for screening.

Ms Shettima is a political and social activist and a qualified physiotherapist who has worked with top-tier athletes including legendary athlete and world record holder, Jamaica’s Usain Bolt.

She was on the medical team of the London Olympics where she worked with the Jamaican superstar athlete.

Born into the Kano royal family, Ms Shettima started her early education in Kano and went to Federal School of Physiotherapy in Bayero University, where she finished her Bsc with distinction.

Ms Shettima built a distinguished career in the field of physiotherapy and alongside being a social entrepreneur, in addition to her prominent role in the field of supporting women and expanding the circle of her participation in society, which made her one of the influential young leaders in Africa.

She worked briefly with Dala Orthopedic and Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospitals in Kano before she went to London to further her education. She obtained her Masters Degree from the University of East London, Stratford where she majored in sports physiotherapy.

Ms Shettima was awarded an Honorary Degree for her outstanding roles in Leadership and Community Development by the ESGT University of Technology, Benin Republic.

Ms Shettima also obtained a certificate and became a practitioner of Kingian Non-Violence, inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from Emory University in the United States. She also bags a Public Policy Challenges of the 21st Century Certificate from University of Virginia.

She has extensive experience working both within the clinical and international development sector having previously worked with the UKAid funded programme – PATHS 2, the State House Clinic at the Presidential Villa and the Child Care and Wellness.

Ms Shettima is known for philanthropic initiatives, especially in the area of education where she led the rehabilitation of schools in her native state of Kano on the successful platform of #GivingBack initiative.