Marilyn Oma Anona: From Cot to Crown

By Fehintola Adigun

Marilyn Oma Anona-Usobunandu is a young millennial woman whose journey and story of “process” has inspired a generation of young and not-so-young people.

Born as the first in a family of seven children, Marilyn just had to rise to be a great example for her younger ones and set the pace for the direction they should go.

Her journey is one of intense hurdles, challenges, and setbacks of all kinds but one thing she has done based on personal resolutions is to never give up.

Her works are based mainly on personal experiences, learning and association.

She has been described as many things by many people and some of the top descriptions are; resilient, consistent, principled, brilliant, hardworking and talented.

Over the years, she has earned herself names like Oma Global, The Inspirational Goddess, Future Nigerian Minister and lots more due to her enormous positive impact on society.

Marilyn though from a pure science academic background, chose the path of purpose and today, she has built a resounding name and pedigree for herself in Nigeria through her works.

She started as a TV talk show host and one of the most unique in that field as fame was not and is still not her concern but making a positive impact.

Her show, the “OmaLivingShow”, which is also the name of her company, was the most unique at the time of inception and the first multi-segment show in Nigeria with a live audience.

The TV programme had segments dedicated to projecting Nigerians, especially young people, doing great things but hardly recognized. These people, she calls the “Unsung Heroes”.

The OmaLivingShow was about the youths, their values and society. The TV show made her very popular as she was doing something unique.

But since then, the OmaLivingShow has evolved to be more than just a media company known for talk shows. The company has grown to be more about social entrepreneurship, helping to enhance and develop the human resources of our dear nation but still using the media as a tool to project their works and of course the media and communication arms of the company still stand.

Marilyn is overly passionate and interested in making sure that young people become their best in terms of attitude, behaviour and character which will reflect in their capacity and performance and ultimately be of huge benefit to our dear country, Nigeria.

Currently, Marilyn is arguably, the most popular and most sought-after millennial “Human Capacity Development and Human Performance expert” in Nigeria. Her proof of work is incredibly excellent as thousands of young people attest daily to getting better because of coming in contact with her.

Her works range from training, counselling, mentoring, coaching, and speaking to writing and communication, all geared towards Human, Holistic, Wellness, Human Capacity Development and Human Performance Optimisation”.

Marilyn is indeed a positive force and a great ambassador for Nigerian youths as she stands for positive things worth emulating.

A firm believer and advocate of purpose and process, she is taking her growth and works one step at a time with the proofs of growth visible for all to see.

Her company, the OmaLivingShow Limited has grown to have a lot of tentacles like The OmaLivingShow Magazine; The OmaLivingShow Human Capacity Development Sessions (an arm dedicated to counselling, coaching, mentoring and training); The OmaLivingShow Unsung Heroes Awards and Entrepreneurship Conference which is an annual event to promote entrepreneurship and recognise the outstanding people in our country and continent who have gone beyond the call of duty to make real impacts in the society; and The Right Stage which is a humanitarian outfit focused primarily on human resource development for young people in our public schools, school dropouts and the less privileged in the society. It seeks to empower and provide lasting solutions to nagging issues in society.

Marilyn is also a consultant for many reputable companies especially in the areas of HR, Communications and PR. She has consulted for a lot of organizations in Nigeria.

Her impact is simply too numerous to count. She is tirelessly devoted to seeing that our society gets better and goes beyond the call of duty and personal gains to accomplish most of the things she does.

Marilyn has also led several social campaigns all aimed at making our society better. Examples of such campaigns are campaigns against rape, sexual assault, domestic violence, societal vices, jungle justice; campaign on balance and campaigns on suicide, anxiety and depression called S.A.D campaign.

Marilyn Oma Anona is currently working on developing her TV platform to increase her reach, producing feature films, owning a mobile application and advancing her studies in a bid to broaden her capacity. It is one of her dreams to study at an Ivy League College in the US or Oxford University in the UK.

She has 24 awards to her credit which are natural recognition of her impact on society. She has been featured on almost all Nigerian dailies, BBC and some other international media platforms.

Anona-Usobunandu is also actively involved in nurturing and helping young entrepreneurs in Nigeria grow through her various seminars, human capital development projects, adverts, promotions and PR etc. Many businesses and brands have grown because of her work and the things she is involved in.

She is the number one promoter of “Local Content” and every positive thing made in Nigeria. On the first of December 2019, Marilyn received an award from the Nigeria Entrepreneurs Award as the most enterprising media personality in Nigeria 2019.

Some of the awards she has received include the one on October 1, 2020, when she received an award from Ladies of Honour Awards, Nigeria. On the 15th of November 2020, she received another award from Nigeria Achievers Award.

Again, on the 29th of November 2020, she bagged an award from ELOY Awards as Best human performance coach in Nigeria 2020.

On the 26th of August 2021, she was given a certificate of appointment as Life and Business Coach and also conferred with Business and Innovation award by the Chartered Institute of Educational Practitioners, United Kingdom and this was her 20th award, among many others.

Marilyn has also hosted and spoken at top events in Nigeria and countries like Ghana, Rwanda, UAE, Kenya and the United Kingdom. She has authored two books titled “Self” and “Cot To Crown”.

Marilyn is of the firm belief that the outcome of our lives depends on us. That is what her first book titled “Self” is about. She also believes a lot in passing through the “right process” when one wants to grow in life… and that’s what her second book Cot To Crown is about.

What makes her more fascinating as a person is that her life shows everything she believes in and talks about.

Marilyn Oma Anona- Usobunandu is a typical example of “From scratch and heading for the sky” and “from cot to crown”.

She is preparing to launch another arm of her company soon and you should be on the lookout for it. Nigeria needs more young people like Marilyn.

Recently, she tied the knot with the love of her life, her husband, Usobunandu and the events were inspiring.

Marilyn believes that we can be whatever we want to be as long as we work towards it.

Watch out for more of this extraordinary and phenomenal millennial as she takes Nigeria to the rest of the world through human capacity development. The world hasn’t seen the best of her yet.

Adigun writes from Lagos, Nigeria