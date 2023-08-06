Many youths will benefit from Matawalle as Minister — Media Aide

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The spokesperson to the former governor of Zamfara state, Comrade Anas Abdullahi Kaura, has said many youths will benefit from Bello Matawalle as Minister, describing him as a “generous man”.

This was as he hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating Matawalle as Minister.

Kaura in a statement made available to newsmen, said, “Matawalle’s appointment is timely because they witnessed that Tinubu is a man of his words and who knows his loved ones, looking at the kind of contribution Bello Matawalle has given to him.

“Matawalle has been very brave and the most hardworking Governor since the time the president declared his intention to run for presidency. Matawalle has been working day and night from one state to the other to convince other governors to support Asiwaju during the APC primary election.

“If you can remember, we heard the Honorable President of Nigeria on the day he was declared the winner of the election, on his first speech, he thanked Matawalle and said that he will never forget Matawalle, and today we witnessed that.

“The people of Zamfara are truly grateful to Tinubu for this great opportunity that people will benefit more, especially the youths, because Bello Matawalle is a person who loves the development of the country and the youths”.