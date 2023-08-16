Many Nigerians don’t think I’m on same level with American artistes – Burna Boy

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has bemoaned that many Nigerians place him below American artistes.

According to Burna Boy, because he does not talk like an American artiste, many Nigerians think that he is on their (American artistes) level.

He made this known in an interview with Los Angeles Times.

The self-styled ‘African Giant’ asserted that his forthcoming album, “I Told Them…,” is his flippant response to critics who have attempted to discredit him, both in the beginning of his career and now.

He said, “To this day, there’s many Nigerians who can tell you an American rapper who just started their career, and they’ll say they’re bigger than Burna Boy. They don’t understand it. They’ll say, ‘There’s no way someone who talks like me, can even be on the same level as an American artist.”