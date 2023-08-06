MANEG urges Nigerian government to prioritize non-oil exports for economic growth

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Promotion Group (MANEG) has reiterated its call to the Federal Government to prioritize trade diversification and bolster non-oil exports.

This call was made at the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) annual summit which held in Abuja on Monday, 10th July, proffering solutions aimed at shaping Nigeria’s economic landscape, especially through trade and non-oil exports.

Speaking at the Summit, themed “Trade and Non-Oil Export: Changing the Narrative for Rapid National Development,” Odiri Erewa-Megisson, the Acting Chairman of MANEG and Director, External Affairs at British American Tobacco West and Central Africa, emphasized the importance of government support for non-oil export businesses as a catalyst for revenue growth.

She stated, “It is important that the government steps up to support non-oil export businesses by offering incentives and allocating funds specifically for them. to foster revenue growth in the country. The cost of running a business in Nigeria is hefty, compared to other places in the world, so it’s crucial for the government to provide incentives. That way, exporters can have a fair chance to compete with other countries and really make a mark in terms of revenue growth within our own borders.”

Furthermore, she underscored the urgent need for government efforts to streamline regulatory agencies and alleviate the burdensome procedures faced by exporters, while commending the government’s move to harmonize the foreign exchange rate, stressing that exporters should receive priority in accessing foreign exchange.

“All the barriers that are there, different agencies, the duplicity of roles, there’s so many barriers in place that impede the thriving of businesses. There are investors looking to So, a lot of people will rather keep their funds outside. So, they are outrightly generating revenue, but they’re not bringing it back into Nigeria. They can keep it offshore. How can we change that? So that’s what my next support group is looking to do.”

In his keynote address, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), represented by Mr. Lamin Barrow, DG, AfDB Nigeria emphasized the critical importance of accelerating resource mobilization for Nigeria’s economic growth with Nigeria’s revenue to GDP ratio at 8%, well below the West African average of 13%. “Nigeria’s revenue to GDP ratio at 8% is among the lowest in the world and lacks the West African Average of 13%.

Currently we face huge fiscal deficits estimated at 6% of GDP due to high expenditure amidst dwindling revenues from crude oil exports. To adress this, we must prioritize measures such as improving tax collection and administration, streamlining the tax system, and blocking leakages in tax collection”.

He also added that boosting agricultural sector productivity, developing value chains, and attracting more private sector investments can provide a sure route to sustainable revenue generation and economic diversification.

The NECA Summit attracted government officials, industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs. Key discussions encompassed policy reforms, trade facilitation, infrastructure development, market access, financial support mechanisms, capacity building, and the promotion of Made-in-Nigeria products. The participants also explored avenues to leverage Nigeria’s abundant resources, diversify exports, and tap into emerging markets to expedite rapid national development.