Manchester United will win EPL title – Harry Redknapp confident

By Enitan Abdultawab

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager, Harry Redknapp has given his verdict on who will emerge champions in the 2023/2024 English Premier League season.

Redknapp, who coached Spurs between 2008 and 2012, said Manchester United have the capacity to edge Manchester City to the Premier League title next season.

While speaking to The Sun, Redknapp said, “Erik ten Hag did a great job in his first season at [Manchester] United and he is another who has had a decent summer in the market.

“I have always liked Mason Mount and he is a great addition to the midfield while Andre Onana is one of the best keepers in the world.

“But, even so, I think United are fantastic value and in my book they will be a real threat to everyone this season.

“It is Manchester United to edge it for me, with Man City and Arsenal filling the places.”

Last season, Manchester United, together with Arsenal, were piped to the league title by Manchester City.

The Cityzens will aim to defend their title next week versus Burnley while Manchester United will play Wolves.