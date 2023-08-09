Manchester United to move for Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard

Manchester United are set to make a move to sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich as a replacement for Harry Maguire, who is expected to join West Ham.
The 27-year-old has one year left on his current contract and is interested in moving to the English Premier League.
According to reports, Manchester United will submit a bid of around €40 million for the Frenchman.
Pavrard joined Bayern Munich from VFB Stuttgart in 2019 after an impressive performance for France at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
He has played a total of 162 games at the club, winning 11 trophies, including four Bundesliga titles and the Champions League.
