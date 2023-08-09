Manchester City eye West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta

Manchester City are interested in signing West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta for £70 million.

According to reports, Manchester City will submit a formal bid for the Brazilian playmaker soon, ahead of their 2023–24 Premier League opener against Burnley.

The 25-year-old joined West Ham last summer from Lyon for £50 million, a club record fee. He played 41 times for the London club last season as they won the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Pep Guardiola wants to strengthen his midfield after the departure of Ikay Gundogan to Barcelona. Although the club signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea earlier in the summer.

West Ham are one of the most active clubs in the transfer window after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105 million.

The club has also agreed a deal to sign Edson Alvarez from Ajax, Harry Maguire from Manchester United, and James Ward-Prowse from Southampton.