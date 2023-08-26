Man Utd stunned by two Forest goals inside four minutes

Nottingham Forest’s Ivorian Coast defender #30 Willy Boly challenges Manchester United’s French striker #09 Anthony Martial during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in Manchester, northwest England, on August 26, 2023. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. – RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Manchester United’s slow start to the season went from bad to worse as Nottingham Forest struck twice inside the first four minutes at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Taiwo Awoniyi burst clear from a United corner to score for the seventh consecutive Premier League game after 90 seconds.

There were just three minutes and 45 seconds on the clock when Willy Boly then found the net from Morgan Gibbs-White’s free-kick.

United escaped with a 1-0 win over Wolves in their opening game of the season despite being outplayed by the visitors.

Erik ten Hag’s men were then beaten 2-0 at Tottenham last weekend to deflate hope they could challenge for a first league title in a decade.