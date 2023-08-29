Man United goalkeeper Onana recalled to Cameroon squad

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has been recalled to the Cameroonian team for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers against Burundi.

Onana announced his retirement from the national team one month after he was sent home from the World Cup in Qatar after a disagreement with head coach Rigobert Song.

In a post on X in December 2022, Onana said his chapter with the team had come to an end.

“Players come and go, names are fleeting, but Cameroon comes before any person or player,” Onana wrote, without citing reasons for his decision. “Cameroon remains eternal and so does my love for the national team.”

However, the 27-year-old has now been named in the Cameroon squad for matchday 6 of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, with the tournament set to take place in Cote D’Ivoire next year.

It’s not certain if Onana will make himself available for selection for the match against Burundi on September 12.