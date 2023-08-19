Man slaughters minor after raping her to avoid being caught

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Katsina State Police Command has successfully arrested a suspected rapist and killer responsible for the tragic death of an eight-year-old girl in Kanon-Haki village, within the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State. The suspect, identified as Jibrin Yusuf, is a 25-year-old male from the same locality as the victim.

According to ASP Sadiq Abubakar, the Police Public Relations Officer, Katsina Command, the suspect is alleged to have brutally murdered the young girl, employing a sharp knife to slaughter her throat, and subsequently disposed of her lifeless body on another farmland. Thereafter, concealed the tragic scene by covering the victim’s remains with leaves.

Aggravating, the situation further, ASP Sadiq revealed that Jibrin Yusuf made off with three bags of fertilizer from the premises.

Recounting the ordeal that led to the arrest of the suspect, the Katsina Police PRO said:

“On August 2, 2023, at about 14:30 hours, Hassan Jibrin, the father of the deceased, engaged the services of the suspect to transfer fertilizer between two of his farms situated on the outskirts of the village. The victim, entrusted with guarding the fertilizer, was left alone as her father attended to laborers on another farm.

Taking advantage of the situation, the suspect forcibly abducted the innocent girl to a nearby farmland. There, he reportedly subjected her to a horrifying ordeal, involving rape and ultimately, slaughtering her.”

Sadiq continued, “After committing this heinous act, the suspect callously relocated the victim’s body to yet another farmland. He attempted to the tragic evidence by concealing the body beneath a cover of leaves and also made away with three bags of fertilizer, compounding his grave misdeeds.”

According to the Police PRO, the swift response of diligent detectives led to the apprehension of the suspect who in the course of investigation confessed to his reprehensible actions, noting that the stolen bags of fertilizer were also successfully recovered from the suspect.