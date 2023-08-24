MAN set to host 2023 Manufacturing,  Equipment Expo

By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is set to host the 7th edition of the Nigeria Manufacturing and Equipment (NME) Expo 2023 from 21st to 23rd of November 2023, at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

A statement by the Chairman of the organising committee, Ambrose Oruche, noted that the NME Expo 2023 with the theme, “Future of Manufacturing”, will be held in partnership with the Nigeria Raw Materials Exhibition (NIRAM Expo).

He said: “This event is the only regional event that brings the entire manufacturing and raw materials value chain together on one platform. It is West Africa’s only trade show focusing on the entire manufacturing value chain for the African continent.

“As the official Manufacturing event for the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the manufacturing platform will provide unprecedented opportunities and access to accelerate the industrialization of the African continent thereby achieving one of the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”