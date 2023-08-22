Man lynched in Rivers for snatching sex-worker’s handbag

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

A middle-aged man has been lynched for allegedly attempting to run away with the handbag of a female sex worker in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident happened on Sunday night at Diobu, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, whose name was withheld, was saved from the mob at Ojoto Street in Mile 3 Diobu, where he (suspect) had met with a female sex worker in a brothel on Azikiwe Street, Mile 2, Diobu.

It was gathered that the suspected bag snatcher was hosted by a commercial sex worker at the undisclosed brothel in Azikiwe and that the customer had escaped to Ojoto with the lady’s handbag before he was apprehended by mob.

The sex worker reportedly told the mob, who apprehended the young man that the suspect snatched her bag where she puts her money and ran out of her room shortly after patronising her.

She disclosed that she chased after the suspect to recover her bag, but the man jumped into a drainage, and her screaming attracted the mob, who descended heavily on the man.

Another source present at the scene, who gave his name simply as Ibe, said the youths with harmful weapons had dragged the young man out from the drainage, where he had hid and pounced on him, but for the intervention of some landlords in the area, who intervened.

However, asked why he picked the lady’s bag, the suspect claimed that he decided to snatch the bag containing the lady’s money because she (sex-worker) did not allow him allow him finish the act.