Man drowns while saving his three children in US river

A man died on Wednesday after pulling his three children to safety from a river in central New Jersey, in the United States.

Authorities said the witnesses saw the father follow his children into the Millstone River — a tributary of the larger Raritan River that stretches about 40 miles long.

The report said they entered the water and “quickly became distressed,” according to the Franklin Township Police Department in a statement shared to its Facebook page.

CBS News said the children are 8, 11 and 13 years old, according to the statement.

Witnesses told police their father was able to move all three of them to shallow water before losing his balance and disappearing into the river.

The man, identified as a 42-year-old resident of South River, could not be found when officers arrived at the scene on Wednesday afternoon, although his children were already on the shore.

A dive team with the Somerset County Prosecutor’s office located and recovered the man’s body at around 5:30 p.m. ET while searching the river. Authorities were initially called to the scene about three hours earlier.

Police said the man’s name will be released after his family members are notified. His children were treated and released at the scene and did not need “further medical attention,” according to the department.

This week’s incident at the Millstone River comes after a spate of recent drownings by adults while trying to save children.