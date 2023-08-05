Man City sign Croatia defender Gvardiol from Leipzig

CREDIT: Man City (Twitter)

Manchester City have completed the signing of Croatia international centre-back Josko Gvardiol on a five-year deal from RB Leipzig, the Premier League champions announced Saturday.

Gvardiol, 21, has impressed in his two seasons at Leipzig which he joined from Dynamo Zagreb in July 2021.

Josko Gvardiol said he is delighted to call Erling Haaland a team-mate rather than an opponent.

“To be honest, everyone wanted to avoid City as a team last season,” said Gvardiol.

“Unfortunately, we were one of the teams who got City in the Champions League!

“We knew it is going to be hard, but it was just unbelievable.

“The way City played at home and the atmosphere, it was just a different level.

“And I said a couple of times that you guys deserved to win the Champions League.

“As for Erling Haaland, we all know what he had on us last season and congratulations to Erling.

“It’s nice to have him on my side now, but yeah, last season and the season before in the Bundesliga, he was a tough player – strong, fast and he has everything to become one of the best in the world.

“Luckily I’m on his side now and I don’t have to worry about him anymore!”