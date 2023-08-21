Man City defender John Stones ruled out until after international break with injury

By Adegboyega Adeleye

John Stones has been sidelined until after the international break, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The 29-year-old defender suffered a muscle injury in pre-season and missed City’s opening two Premier League games and UEFA Super Cup victory over Sevilla.

Stones has been ruled out of action until September and is set to miss Manchester City’s next two Premier League games against Sheffield United on August 27 and Fulham on September 2.

The next international break is between September 4 and September 12, as Stones could miss England’s Euro qualifier against Ukraine and a friendly against Scotland next month.

The club are also without captain and key midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who has had surgery on a hamstring injury and could be out of action for four months.