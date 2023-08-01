MAN applauds FG’s plan to boost manufacturing with N75bn

…Procure 3,000 CNG buses from local auto firms

By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has commended the promise by President Bola Tinubu to set aside N75 billion over the next 8 months to boost the manufacturing sector, among other plans to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The president, in a nationwide broadcast on Monday night, had specifically promised to set aside N75 billion for 75 manufacturing enterprises to access N1 billion credit at 9% interest rate per annum between August 2023 and March 2024 to accelerate transformation in the manufacturing sector.

Reacting to the broadcast, Director General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, noted that the interventions will cushion the effect of the hardship across the socio-economic brackets, and ensure that the benefits are widespread and far reaching.

He also called on the government to engage local automobile companies in the production of the promised 3,000 units of 20-seater buses running on compressed natural gas (CNG) to ease transportation across the country.

His words: “We had indicated that the best palliative is to remove the binding constraints that have bedeviled the productive sector so that jobs can be created and guaranteed, salaries can be paid and production capacity boosted, with the attendant lower prices and improved availability.

“This is far more beneficial than palliatives that would only give nominal relief.”

Ajayi-Kadir further stated: “The promise that 75 manufacturing enterprises will access N1 billion credit at 9% interest rate per annum and working capital is commendable. It is a good start to address the dearth of loanable funds in the face of rising lending rate occasioned by the continued increase in the monetary policy rate (MPR) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

“It is however very important and critical that the vehicles for the delivery of these loans should be carefully selected and the implementation diligently monitored. The Bank of Industry (BoI) has shown excellent performance as an appropriate transaction structure for such facilities.”

On the procurement of 3,000 buses, the MAN DG said: “It is equally important to ensure that the promised 3000 units of 20-seater buses be procured from indigenous automobile Industries.

“This is a golden opportunity for the federal government to demonstrate unfailing commitment to the implementation of the subsisting Executive Order 003, which prioritizes the patronage of made in Nigeria products.”