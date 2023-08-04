Man, 39, arrested for killing woman in Rivers waterfront

…as Rivers notorious cultist surrenders arms to police

By Davies Iheamnachor

A man identified as Mr. Isaac Okoma has been arrested by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command for killing a woman who resides at a water front in the state.

The police command also arrested four other criminals involved in different illicit activities in the state and recovered two AK-47 riffles from the bandits.

The Commissioner of Police, in the state, Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, disclosed these in Port Harcourt, yesterday, while parading suspects arrested for various crimes in the state.

Emeka said Okoma killed his victim at an undisclosed area in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of the state, adding that preliminary investigation has commenced.

He said: “Operatives on Wednesday 02/08/2023 at about 1730hrs one Isaac Okoma 39 yrs old, of Alebiri Town, Ekeremo Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, presently residing at Mass Central Hotel, UPE Sandfilled Borikiri, was arrested in connection to the murder of the late Josephine Ibiju of Baptist Waterfront. A preliminary investigation has commenced, and the case will soon be transferred to SCID, Port Harcourt.”

Emeka also said that following pressure and raid of criminal hideouts in Ahoada LGA that a notorious criminal in the area surrendered his arm to the police, adding that efforts are on the storm others cultist camps in the area.

He said: “Operatives of the Command on Friday, 04/8/23 at about 0730hrs, following incessant raid on cultist camps, one General ‘2man’ ‘m’ of Ogbologbolo Community Ahoada West, leader of the Green Landers Cult Group, surrendered to the Police operatives one AK-47 rifle with six live rounds of 7.62 x 39 mm calibre and two SMG riffles.

“An effort has been emplaced to launch more raids on the hoodlums for the possible recovery of more arms and ammunition in their possession.”

The CP solicited more supports from residents of the state in the fight against cultism and its related criminal activities in the state.