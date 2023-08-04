Makinde’s wife emphasises importance of exclusive breastfeeding to nursing mothers

By Adeola Badru

Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, wife of the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday, sensitised women in the state on the benefits of exclusive breastfeeding to their babies.

She noted breast milk is the best food for babies because it is safer, cleaner and contains antibodies which prevent babies from common illnesses and diseases, saying it provides energy and nutrients for the needs of babies in his/her first few months of life.

Speaking in Ibadan at the 2023 World Breastfeeding Week themed: “Enabling Breastfeeding: “Making difference for Working Parents,” organised by the Oyo State Primary Healthcare Board in collaboration with Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria Project, Mrs. Makinde stated that the event was to promote breast feeding for children, create awareness and promote benefit of breastfeeding.

She said: “This event is globally celebrated annually from the 1st to 7th of August, during the breastfeeding celebration, several facts regarding breastfeeding come to the forefront which include nutritional needs of the nursing mothers, support for the nursing mothers, breastfeeding frequency and timing, among others.”

“The week is considered the most joint extensive campaign on breastfeeding by international organisations such as WHO and UNICEF, the targeted audience in the campaign include the government, policy makers, employers, community and parents who will engage and play their critical roles in empowering families on sustaining breastfeeding friendly environment.”

“This year’s breastfeeding week is focused on informing people about challenges of the mothers associated with breastfeeding and parenting, anchor optimal paid leave in supporting mothers, engagement with individuals and organisations, enhancement, collaboration and support for breastfeeding, galvanise action to improve support for nursing mothers and provision of relevant support for them in breastfeeding their children.”

She, however, thanked the Governor of the Seyi Makinde for supporting mothers and their babies, adding that health of women across the state is one of the priorities of the governor.

In his address of welcome, the Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Health, Dr. Deji Adeyanju, said Mrs. Makinde over the time, has shown her love for mothers and babies across the state.

He said by adequately breastfeeding babies which is the best food for them, “we are taken care of the future of the babies.”

Dignitaries at the event include the Commissioner for Special Duties, Alhaja Faosat Sanni; Commissioner for Works and Transport, Daud Sangodoyin; Head of Service, Mrs. Olubunmi Oni and the Chairman, Ibadan Southeast Local Government, Emmanuel Alawode, among others.