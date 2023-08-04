Makinde: Oyo workers observe Juma’t prayer outside secretariat main gate

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

… vow to continue protest, Monday

By Adeola Badru

Aggrieved Oyo State workers and pensioners under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) on Friday, made good their threats to observe the Jumat prayer at the frontage of government secretariat, while pressing home their demands from the state government.

The workers who had embarked on a protests since Monday July 31, had vowed not end until Governor Seyi Makinde addresses them on their demands.

The main entrance of the state secretariat had been blocked since the protests began, a situation that had affected free flow of vehicular movements.

Workers were discouraged from entering the state Secretariat to resume the day’s work and join the protest.

Among requests of the workers are payment of salary deductions, palliatives for workers, upward review of pension allowances, payment of leave bonus, payment of gratuities to retirees who have been stagnated since the year 2021 and release of promotion letters for the Year 2021 and 2022.

Vice Chairman, Joint Negotiating Council( Public Service) in the state, Olanipekun Oluwaseun, said the Jumat prayer held at the main gate of the secretariat might not be necessary if the governor had showed up to address the workers.

Also speaking, the chairman Nigeria Labour Congress Oyo State chapter, Kayode Martin called on Governor Makinde to address their demands, noting that if the demands are not addressed, the union will not call off the industrial action going on in the state.

He further said that by the end of the day, the union will call for a congress and decide on the next line of action if their needs are not being addressed.