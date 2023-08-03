Makinde charges protesting civil servants on non-violence

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

…as strike continues in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has implored protesting civil servants in the state not to go violent, charging them to be peaceful in the course of their agitation.

The call come in the wake of the attack on some civil servants, including Mr. Dare Olaniyan, a staff of the state’s Ministry of Information and Orientation on Tuesday by the angry protesters.

The governor, in a statement yesterday, through the Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade said the prudent management of the state resources and the welfare of the workforce are reasons why many see the ongoing protest as unfair and hasty.

According to him, the priority on workers’ welfare is best illustrated by the fact that less than N100Million is spent on political office-holders salaries monthly, while N7.3bn is spent on the workforce for the same period.

He said, in fulfilment of his promise since 2019, has prioritised all issues concerning civil servants, such that over 90% of political office-holders do not have the luxury of an official car in the last four years, while many senior civil servants enjoy such facilities.

The statement further said that owing two months (salary) deductions should not attract extreme reactions, when workers themselves knew that other states, with larger funds are struggling to immitate Oyo State.

He assured the citizens that the good relationship that exists between the NLC and the government is resilient enough to douse this tension and allow peace to reign.

Meanwhile, the organised labour in the state has refused to call off the strike action, despite directive from the national body of the labour unions.

The entry and exit gates to the state secretariat, were still locked by the labour unions in the state in protest over issues to include payment of salary deductions, palliatives for workers, upward review of pension allowances.

The civil servants who hoped to resume work on Thursday morning in the state, following the directive of the national body of the unions, met locked gates, with the union leaders insisting that they only wanted Governor Seyi Makinde and no government official to address their demands.