Makinde approves Aug 20 as Isese Day, declares Monday public holiday

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has approved August 20 of every year as Isese Day in the state. To this end, the governor has declared Monday, August 21, 2023 as the maiden public holiday to commemorate the day.

According to a circular signed by the Secretary to the Oyo State Government, Professor Olanike Adeyemo. the governor urged traditional worshippers in the state to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity and stability of the state in particular and the country in general.

The approval indicates the governor’s commitment to inclusivity and respect for all religious practices in the state.