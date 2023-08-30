Mahrez, Kessie on target in Al-Ahli’s 2-0 win over Al-Ta’ee

Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez and Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie scored both goals in Al Ahli’s win over Al-Ta’ee in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday night.

Former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring six minutes before halftime from Allan Saint-Maxim’s cross.

In the second half, Franck Kessie scored for the second game in a row with a strike from outside the box after a pass from Riyad Mahrez.

The victory means Al-Ahli still has a 100 percent record in the league, having won all four of the opening four games of the season, only second to Al-Ittihad on the table.

Al-Ahli will travel next to Al Fateh as the quest to win the Saudi Pro League continues.

The team signed Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Edouard Mendy, Gabri Veiga, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Franck Kessie this summer from Europe.