Maguire’s move to West Ham fails as defender vows to fight for Man Utd place

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has seen his move to West Ham fall off as he insists on staying at Old Trafford to fight for his place in the first team.

Manchester United paid Leicester City a record £80m (€97m) to make Maguire the world’s most expensive defender in 2019 with the England international still maintaining the record five years after joining the Red Devils.

The 30-year-old England defender, who was recently stripped of his role as Man United captain and struggled for first-team opportunities last season, had looked set to join West Ham after a £30m fee was agreed between the clubs.

However, United have maintained they would respect his wishes and the club did not want to push him out of the club.

According to the BBC, a source close to the player said that while Maguire “respects West Ham and coach David Moyes,” there was “never an agreement in place” over his personal terms.

They added: “Harry remains settled at United, loves the club, and believes he will get plenty of opportunities to play this season.”

Maguire was on the bench for United’s 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday even as manager Erik Ten Hag exhausted five substitutions and replaced central defender Lisandro Martinez with Victor Lindelof at half-time.

The world’s most expensive defender has endured a difficult time at United with his confidence reported to be affected amid huge criticisms from fans over his plethora of errors in defense.

The former United captain has even been subjected to jeers at certain games during pre-season, despite manager Ten Hag of the opinion that Maguire is capable of playing a significant role this term.