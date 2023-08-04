Madiba of Comedy makes strong statement with UK tour

Without any equivocation doubt, “the end of a thing is better than its beginning.” The statement typifies how far the journey has been for one of Nigeria’s most thriving stand-up and social media comedians, Itoto Bartholomew Okpaegbe, who is popularly referred to as Madiba of Comedy.

Okpaegbe started comedy as a passion back in Imo State, South-east Nigeria, where he once lived. Born and raised in Kaduna State, the content creator attended Command Secondary School in the North-west state before relocating to Imo.

Madiba of Comedy, who hails from Ivioghe, Agenebode in Edo State, is a university graduate. He has been into comedy far back when the business was less attractive. But one thing his persistence has underlined is that, it is impossible to succeed in such distinctive industry without passion and talent. After his tertiary education, he never gave up on his convictions which have now made him a global celebrity.

Itoto Bartholomew Okpaegbe brings a different vibe to skit-making in the Nigerian entertainment industry. The multi-talented actor and brand influencer easily adapts into different roles in his content, unlike some of his contemporaries who finds it difficult to absorb such dynamism.

From the days of little beginnings when the hustle was apparent and perseverance was the watchword, till today in which social media has created great intervention for online comedians in reaching their targeted audience, the passion of Itoto Bartholomew Okpaegbe for his trade has not diminished for a second. His consistency, ability to reinvent for the demands of the 21st century audience has made him globally relevant as a comedian.

In 2022, he went on a tour of the United Kingdom for the first edition of his yearly comedy show, “Madiba Updated”, on one of the world’s biggest stages. The Nigerian comic actor, who boasts of 1.3 followers on Facebook, 334,000 Instagram fans and 90, 000 fans on TikTok, toured major cities such as Birmingham, Manchester, London, which hosted the year’s edition.

Itoto Bartholomew Okpaegbe subsequently rounded off the tour of the UK with another mega show in Istanbul, Turkey.

The dream which began with a passion in the corner of the street in Imo, has transcended the shores of Nigeria and Africa. The gifts of a man makes room for him, but this character has also proven that focus, determination and vision play huge roles in making desires come to pass.