Luton sign former Chelsea star Barkley on free transfer

Luton have signed former England midfielder Ross Barkley on a free transfer, the promoted Premier League club announced Wednesday.

Barkley, who has played in the English top flight for both Everton and Chelsea, spent last season in France with Ligue 1 club Nice after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent.

Now the 29-year-old Barkley — who played for England at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and also had a loan spell at Aston Villa — could make his Luton debut in their opening Premier League match at Brighton on Saturday.

“Why Luton? Going from the Conference to the Premier League is a great story and for me personally to be back in the Premier League, it’s great motivation,” Barkley told his new club’s website.

“I’m still relatively young and over the last couple of years I’ve not played as much as I’d have liked.

“But I’ve reserved a lot of energy and looked after myself, so it’s great to be here now as I’ve got a lot to show but I’m ready and feeling motivated.”

Luton manager Rob Edwards, whose side booked their place in the Premer League with victory in the Championship play-off final, believes Barkley will be a valuable addition to the Hatters’ squad.

“Ross brings loads of experience at the top level, has international experience and brings an X-factor,” Edwards said.

“He gives us something different, he has that ability to make something out of nothing and we need that in the Premier League. He’s got all the tools required to make a difference for us.”