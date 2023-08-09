Lukaku betrayed us – Inter Milan Vice President, Javier Zanetti

By Efosa Taiwo

Inter Milan vice-president, Javier Zanetti has accused Romelu Lukaku of betrayal following the way things ended between both parties.

The forward has since been declared surplus to requirement at Chelsea as the Blues intensify efforts to offload the Belgian International.

Recent reports claimed that Lukaku is close to joining Inter’s rivals Juventus in a potential swap deal that will see Dusan Vlahovic go the other way.

Speaking in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Zanetti expressed his displeasure about the way Lukaku went behind them to speak with Juventus.

“Lukaku has betrayed us. We’re very disappointed. We expected completely different behaviour by Romelu, as professional but also as a man.”