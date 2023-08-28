Luis Rubiales’ mother on hunger strike over kiss row; Spanish FA meets

By Enitan Abdultawab

Spanish FA president, Luis Rubiales, has been at the fore of the news since the completion of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup after kissing forward Jenni Hermoso in Spain’s World Cup triumph.

The mother of the president, Angeles Bejar, has now begun a hunger strike in protest of the mass criticism of her son’s behaviour.

Spanish news Agency, EFE, confirmed this development earlier today as the woman has locked herself up in a church at Montril in Southern Spain and has vowed to continue the hunger strike “indefinitely”.

According to her, Spanish news EFE reports that the “inhumane and bloody hunt that they are doing with my son is something he does not deserve”.

Recall that Vanguard earlier reported that Luis Rubiales while embracing Jenni Hermoso in the heat of the World Cup victory, grabbed her to himself and planted a kiss on her lips.

The forward afterward confirmed that it was not something she liked. However, there was a pile of pressure on the Spanish FA boss which eventually led to FIFA ‘suspending him provisionally’ on Saturday.

The Spanish FA will meet on Monday to properly investigate the issue.