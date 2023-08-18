Luis Enrique happy to have ‘perfect’ Mbappe back in PSG squad

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said on Friday he was delighted to have Kylian Mbappe back in his squad after the France star’s latest transfer saga.

Mbappe was reinstated to the PSG first team earlier this week following a contract dispute.

The 24-year-old sat out the reigning champions’ goalless draw with Lorient in their Ligue 1 opener at the Parc des Princes last weekend.

But he is set to be back for Saturday’s clash at French Cup holders Toulouse, with PSG chasing a first win and first goal under former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique.

“Obviously it’s good news, for what he brings football-wise but also in terms of his personality,” Luis Enrique told a pre-match press conference.

“He is perfect from a training point of view… From what I’ve seen so far, he has a lot of desire, he has arrived in a good state of mind.”

The Spanish coach also said Ousmane Dembele was “ready to play from the first minute” after joining from Barcelona.

The French winger has taken the number 10 shirt vacated by Neymar following the Brazilian’s move to Saudi Arabia.