Look inwards to explore opportunities in Nigeria, youths told

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Nigerian youths have been advised to look inward and think so as to be able to explore the available opportunities that the country presents.

Speaking in a media chat, on the occasion of August Thanksgiving Service in Lagos, Pastor-in-Charge of Throne of Grace, ToG, Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG Adebayo Adeyemo, said some of these opportunities are not limited to investment opportunities coming into the country to drive employment.

He encouraged Nigerians to expect beyond their personal desires, hopes and prayers, saying: “God knows what you may think or ask. Sometime we pray to come out of challenges, sometime there are challenges and issues of life, and God would do exactly what we ask for. But this season God is saying we have an answer for every need which is different from what we think or imagine. Sometimes you can ask for natural things like Peter at the beautiful gate and God would bless you with the supernatural.

“The most important thing is to thank God that we have a leader who knows what he is doing. Who is well prepared, in the last two months with what we have seen, he is well prepared and ready. If he has chosen ministers and given them target, they would meet it.

“This is the first time we have a leader who is focusing on the welfare of the people. Everything he says is about the people. That the refinery would work is about the people.

“We expected a new beginning and it has started, the youths should be ready to work and take advantage of the massive investment and employment opportunity that is coming to Nigeria.

“People are bringing in dollar to invest in the country, which is wealth. Youth should connect to work, look inwards and find the opportunity in Nigeria to work. The opportunities are there but Nigerians must think. We must be positive,” he said.