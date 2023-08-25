Local government debt threatens China’s economy

Once known as one of China’s most impoverished provinces, the mountainous region of Guizhou has over the past decade become famous for a different reason: it is home to some of the world’s tallest bridges.

From the 565-metre-high Duge Beipan river bridge that links Guizhou and neighbouring province Yunnan to the 332-metre-high Pingtang bridge that spans the Caodu river canyon, Guizhou’s investment in infrastructure has helped lift the province out of poverty, earning it special praise from President Xi Jinping.

But the high ground has come with a high cost. Guizhou’s debt totalled Rmb1.2tn ($165.7bn) at the end of 2022. With a debt-to-gross domestic product ratio of 62 per cent, it is one of the most indebted provinces in the country. Including off-balance-sheet debt, the figure could be as high as 137 per cent, according to one estimate.

The enormous amount of borrowing accumulated by China’s provinces, much of it through opaque local government financing vehicles — investment companies that raise debt and build infrastructure on behalf of local governments — has become a huge problem for the world’s second-largest economy. Increased tension between local and central governments over the debt comes as Beijing searches for new models of regional economic growth.

“LGFVs are a legacy of the old supply-expansion growth model that relied on heavy investments to create jobs and income,” said Chi Lo, senior investment strategist at BNP Paribas Asset Management in Hong Kong. “China’s growth structure is now changing . . . when it changes, the old funding vehicles catering for the old economy have become outdated.”

Local governments, typically sustained by funding from Beijing and the profits from land sales, have long been encouraged to borrow money to fund regional development.

The first LGFV was set up around 1998 to fund the construction of a highway. The practice gained momentum after a Rmb4tn stimulus package in 2009 that encouraged provinces to invest and boost growth. Banks saw LGFVs — implicitly backed by local governments — as safe clients, and by the end of 2022, China’s official local government debt totalled Rmb94tn, according to an estimate from Goldman Sachs.

Local government finances collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic, in part because of a surge in Covid-related public spending and a drop in land sales on which they relied for revenue. With a massive pile of onshore debt repayments due in 2023 and 2024, the stress on local governments, already struggling during an economic slowdown, has intensified.

“Local debt is going up in a very uncontrollable fashion,” said Victor Shih, professor of Chinese political economy at the University of California, San Diego. “Local governments’ reliance on central government, and on debt issuance, is getting worse and worse in a very rapid way.”

A near default by Guizhou’s second-largest city Zunyi in December fuelled concerns of a systemic financial crisis and hopes for central government bailouts. Zunyi restructured its Rmb15.6bn loan with banks in January, shocking creditors. The China Securities Regulatory Commission last week vowed to prevent LGFV bond defaults.

Beijing has decided to send teams of officials from the central bank, finance ministry and securities watchdog to more than 10 of the financially weakest provinces to scrutinise their books and find ways to cut their debts. They will assess the governments’ balance sheets and decide how best to cut bad assets and reduce debt.