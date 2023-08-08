Lobbyists spreading falsehoods about PAP, says Niger Delta Group

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Niger Delta Integrity Group, NDIG, has said that some desperate individuals lobbying for a job at the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP have begun spreading falsehoods about the Programme.

NDIG in a statement by its convener, Dr. Boma Horsfall, said the allegations of massive fraud in the PAP as reported by some sections of the media are unsubstantiated and is inconsiderately geared towards bringing the image of the Interim Administrator to disrepute.

Horsfall noted that there is a criminal conspiracy of PAP beneficiaries who were delisted because of stipends payment BVN fraud, to blackmail Major General Barry Ndiomu (rtd) with falsehoods.

He said, “It has come to the attention of the Niger Delta Integrity Group (NDIG), that certain self-seeking individuals who are lobbying to snatch the top job of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), are responsible for spreading falsehood against the leadership of the Programme.

“A misleading statement issued by a Friday Iko urging anti-graft agencies to investigate the PAP over alleged fraud is a mischievous attempt to smear the PAP leadership and management. His assertion that some members of staff in the office are receiving huge amounts for welfare ranging between 15 to 10 million naira for monthly running cost, is only but a fictitious imagination.

“Thus, the NDIG has appealed to the Federal Government to engage the services of credible multinational professional services networks such as Price Water House Coopers International Limited (PWC) and Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG), to set examinations to test some of these persons parading themselves for the PAP job.

“The government will be shocked to see that they will run back into their holes, as they lack the intellectual capacity to head such a sensitive office. It’s shameful that our country has found itself in such a situation that miscreants and illiterates will be aspiring for sensitive public service jobs.

“The pedigree and capacity of Ndiomu, a seasoned retired General, is scarce in the region, hence, the need for positive minded people to rally round him and give him the much needed support to reposition the PAP and bring the needed growth to our youths.

“As a group, the NDIG wishes to reiterate that it is the trademark culture and tradition of our people to blackmail each other for selfish reasons and gains.

“The NDIG urges relevant security agencies to go after those spreading falsehood and inciting the public negatively. We also urge the Interim Administrator to not be deterred in his noble quest to change the negative narrative of the Amnesty Programme for the benefit of the entire Niger Delta Region”.