Liverpool to hijack bid for Chelsea target Caicedo

Liverpool have reportedly made an attempt to hijack Chelsea’s target for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The Blues have been in pole position to sign the 21-year-old all summer but Brighton have rejected multiple bids from the club.

Liverpool’s offer for the Ecuadorian is believed to be more than Chelsea’s last offer of £75 m plus £5m in add-ons.

This comes after sources reported that Chelsea made an offer of £48 million for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia who is a top target for Liverpool.

Southampton are yet to respond to Chelsea’s offer for their midfielder.