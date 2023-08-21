Liverpool to appeal Mac Allister’s red card against Bournemouth

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Liverpool are set to appeal Alexis Mac Allister’s red card in the 3-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Argentine midfielder faces a three-game suspension after he clipped midfielder Ryan Christie’s foot in the 58th minute.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lamented it was “harsh” and that his side have been “punished enough” by the dismissal.

In the game, Liverpool were also awarded a controversial first-half penalty when Joe Rothwell was adjudged to have fouled Dominik Szoboszlai.

Both decisions were awarded by referee Thomas Bramall without interference from the video assistant referee (VAR).

Howard Webb, chief refereeing officer for Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), said last week that officials “want to be the least interfering” they can be.

On the Premier League’s opening weekend, Webb contacted Wolves to apologize after they were denied a late penalty against Manchester United when Andre Onana jumped into Sasa Kalajdzic and Craig Dawson with his palm.

Several protests from the Wolves players were neglected and to the dismay of the players, the referee was not requested by the VAR officials to review the incident appropriately.

Referee Simon Hooper, VAR Michael Salisbury, and assistant VAR Richard West were overlooked for the following weekend’s round of Premier League fixtures after the controversy during Wolves’ 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford.