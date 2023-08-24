Liverpool, Chelsea, Napoli target Veiga set to join Al Ahli

Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga is set to ignore advances from top European clubs like Liverpool, Chelsea, and Napoli for a move to the Saudi Pro League.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old has agreed to join Al-Ahli, with an official announcement expected soon.

The young attacking midfielder has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe after a standout performance in the 2022–23 season, scoring 11 goals and four assists from his 36 appearances in La Liga.

Veiga will join Edouard Mendy, Merih Demiral, Roger Ibanez, Franck Kessie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Riyad Mahrez, and Roberto Firmino at the club.

Meanwhile, Germany and Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kross have criticised Veiga’s potential move to the Middle East.

The 33-year-old described the move as “embarrassing” in a comment on Fabrizio Romano’s post about the player’s transfer on Instagram.

Al Ahli are currently second on the Saudi Pro League table with two wins from two games, scoring six goals in the process.