Lions Club hosts symposium for youths on sustainable energy, wealth

By Elizabeth Osayande

In commemoration of the 2023 World Youth Day, the Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club held a symposium tagged:” Green skills for youths towards a sustainable world,” which aimed at educating the youths on converting waste to sustainable energy, and for wealth creation.

Speaking at the programme, the Club’s service , Lion Osunremi Temitayo, said: ” We brought experts in various fields, especially on the environment to teach us how we can convert our waste to money.

“I believe the programme will enlighten the youth to know more about what is happening in the society. We now know that agricultural waste can be combined with technology to produce sustainable energy and also to make a profit.”

Also speaking, the president, Ikeja Dynamic Lions Club, Sanyaolu Opeyemi said that sustainability was what the world yearned for, and also a prospect the Club has an interest

“Today we are having a symposium to mark the world youth day. We all know green technology and evolution is facing us in Nigeria and the world at large. Sustainability is what the world is yearning for and as such, what skills do our youths have to meet these demands, and overcome hardship? So with these experts, our youths will be better educated on the dividends of turning waste into wealth.”

On his part, one of the facilitators, Iyanuoluwa Bolarinwa explained that it was important the youth learned new skills and make something out of the skills they learn.

“This conversation today makes this idea of green skills move from mere theory to practical. At the end of today, we believe that the participants will understand what to do to create wealth using green skills.

“The youth needs to understand that there is money in the waste that they are throwing from their homes, industries, markets, or office places. There is always wealth in waste,” he concluded.