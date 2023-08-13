Lions Club, Affadot Studio train youths on  basic arts of photography

By Etop Ekanem

AS part of activities marking this year’s World Youths Day, Lions Club International, District 404 A-3, Region 2 in conjunction with Affadot Studio, weekend, organised basic arts of photography training for the youths in Lagos.

At the event, the youths were tutored on the basic photography skills such as exposure, shutter speed, focal length, sensor size among others.

Speaking at the event, Lion Abdulkarim Yusuf, the CEO of Affadot Studio and facilitator of the training, that conducted the training free of charge, said “As Lions, because we recognise the importance of youths in the developmental space of the country, we try to organised activities that will empower the youths. For today we are teaching them basic photography skills.

“We found it important that Nigeria is country where you have a lot of events, be it weddings, naming ceremonies etc and people want to capture memory of the event for future generations.”

On why youths are not eager to go into professional photography, he said: “Youths of today are too much in a hurry to achieve some level of success and their definition of success is about money. My advice is that even Alhaji Dangote started from somewhere and for you to make money you must solve a particular solution for either individual or society at large.When that solution is in place you can then make money from the solution that has been provided.

“So photography is a business that is a bit capital intensive but you can start even with your phone. It is about passion.”

Also speaking, Lion Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf, Region 2 chairperson, said the purpose of this World Youth Day is to discuss the challenges faced by youths and also to create awareness about their potential.

“We are happy to collaborate with Affadot studio, When we got in touch with them, they decided to do the training free; we really appreciate the gesture from the company. As Lions, we are trying to empower the youths. So, we have taught them the basic arts of photography.”