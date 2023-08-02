Lionel Messi reveals player who understands him perfectly

By Ayobami Okerinde

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi has spoken of his admiration for his teammate Jordi Alba after the Spanish left back joined him at the MLS club.

Messi disclosed that, having played with great stars such as Xavi Hernadez, Andres Iniesta, Neymar, Luis Suarez, Ronaldinho, and Sergio Aguero, no one comes close to Alba.

In an interview with Radio Catalunya, the World Cup winner said, “Jordi Alba knows me to perfection. He knows when I will give him a no-look pass. I have the most special connection with him.”

At Barcelona, the duo formed a strong partnership, with Alba providing as many as 23 assists for Messi, his highest ever to a single player.

In terms of partnership, one would have expected Messi to pick the duo of Suarez and Neymar. as the MSN trio formed one of the greatest partnerships in football’s history with 344 goals and 157 assists in 409 games.