Linkage Assurance unveils third-party motor insurance variant

By Rosemary Iwunze

Linkage Assurance Plc has unveiled

budget friendly motor third party plus variants to enhance customer experience.

The Third Party Plus variants provide policyholders with greater flexibility in choosing insurance coverage that suits their needs and risk tolerance.

Managing Director/CEO Linkage Assurance Plc, Daniel Braie, speaking at the unveiling ceremony at its corporate headquarters in Lagos said the variants are budget-friendly plans designed with simplicity in mind.

According to him, these make the insurance process straightforward and easy to understand, making it an appealing option for individuals who prefer uncomplicated insurance solutions.

“The ‘Third Party Plus Motor Insurance Plan’ offered by Linkage Assurance Plc have value propositions for individuals looking for cost-effective coverage” Braie said.

The CEO said the primary value proposition of budget-friendly insurance plans is their affordability.

“These plans are designed to offer coverage at a lower premium, which can be especially attractive for individuals looking to meet legal insurance requirements or protect against basic risks without a significant financial burden.”