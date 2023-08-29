Lifestyle extra: The secret of my music, Amas, Ijaw highlife musician

By Emem Idio

YENAGOA — AN Ijaw traditional highlife (Awigiri) musician, Dennis Enarebebe, aka Amas, has revealed that watching people troubled by the complexities of life, sing, and dance to his music, and stop worrying about their sorrows, stimulates him.

Amas, who hails from Elemebiri in Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, and ex-youth president of his community, told NDV that he started a local band in his hometown after his secondary education.

Plan to improve Awigiri music

He said: “I am an Awigiri musician though we hope to add flavour, tapping from other genres of music. We can also bring rap into Awigiri because, on a daily basis, we need to improve on what is on the ground, the same brand but higher value.

“Music is a gift from God, because I found myself singing from the moment I realised I was growing up.

Growing up

“While I was growing up, those days while working on the farm, one thing that boosted my morale and kept me going was singing. I keep singing. The moment I get to the farm, everybody will know that I am around because they will hear my voice, and immediately I am off, everyone will know.

Reinventing myself

“The first time I sang from dusk to dawn was during the burial of one of my aunties. People mocked us that we could not, but I was shocked that I was able to sing till dawn.

“In 2020 while I was a youth president of my community, we had a kind of festival and some youths assembled some musical instruments and asked me to be the lead vocalist. Surprisingly, I was still able to sing after a long while, and that ceremony was a success.

“That was how people started contacting us to play at burial ceremonies and other events, and gradually, I found myself in music.

My happiness

“When I sing and see people dance, I am happy because I know some of them have one burden or the other before coming to the arena, and my music lifted their burden.”