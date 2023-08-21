LG poll: Obi storms Edo, rally support for LP candidates

Peter Obi

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi on Monday stormed Benin City, the Edo State capital ahead of the September 2 local government election in Edo State where he said that the development of any country is domiciled in the local government areas which he said is the nearest tier of government to the people.

He said governments at all levels must account for public money because people are “hungry, suffering and dying across Nigeria.”

Obi said: “Local government is the nearest to the people and it is supposed to be the root for ensuring development for the people.The three most critical areas of development are health, education and poverty eradication.

“So, for the system to work, for a country to develop well, it is the local government as everything that has to do with development is domiciled in the local government.

“”That is why it is critical to our development and sustainability .As a governor, I was prevented by host of legal and litigations from conducting local government elections for over six years

“So, we are here today to support our candidates in the forthcoming local government elections in Edo state. We will support them with everything”, he said.

He tasked electorates in the state to vote massively for candidates of the LP in the election assuring that in doing so, their future would be protected.

Speaking earlier, the National Chairman of the party Barrister Julius Abure, while commending the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki for putting modalities in place for the conduct of the election advised the governor not to interfere with the process of the election.