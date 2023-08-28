Let’s move Nigeria forward, partner for nation-building — Tinubu, Elumelu

By Babajide Komolafe & Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—President Bola Tinubu has implored legal practitioners in the country to rededicate themselves to rendering services that would help to build the nation.

The President, who flagged off the 2023 Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, in Abuja, maintained that such rededication must start with a change of mindset and total commitment to national development.

This came as the Chairman, United Bank of Nigeria , UBA Plc, Mr. Tony Elumelu, yesterday, said that Nigerians must collaborate for nation-building to deliver better future to youths.

Tinubu described the theme of the conference as eextremely apt and extremely relevant to our present situation as a country.

The president, said: “We have to get it right. Why are we so blessed and we are still lacking? Change your mindsets. We complain a lot about the past, but is that the solution? No.

“Look forward, be determined. God has given us a creative mind and will. Nigeria is our country, our motherland. It is our responsibility to build it,” the president added.

Besides, he said his administration would effectively collaborate with the private sector which he described as drivers of economic growth and prosperity.

He said such cooperation would ensure the delivery of dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Thanking the NBA for granting him the honour of declaring the conference open, President Tinubu, said he was confident that with the caliber of personalities he admitted into his cabinet as Ministers, the country would be better in no distant time.

President Tinubu said what he required from his Ministers was “a change of attitude and a change of approach to governance.”

Nigerians must collaborate for nation-building Elumelu

Elumelu at the NBA, annual general conference in Abuja, said: “Let us approach the task of nation-building with unwavering determination, guided by the principles of unity, inclusivity, and progress.

“Let our pursuit of nation-building be characterised by unwavering determination, empathy, and the commitment to create a legacy of progress, unity, and hope for generations to come.”

Elumelu explained that nation-building entails a fundamental renewal of the social and economic infrastructure of Nigeria, stressing that this requires investment in youths, women, the power sector, security, social infrastructure and in the brand Nigeria.

He said: “Nation-building, at its core, is the intricate process of forging a cohesive, harmonious, and united society, out of diverse individuals, culture, and ideologies. It is the art of constructing a shared identity, purpose, and vision that transcends all individual interests.

“Transforming Nigeria is a journey that demands our collective dedication, building across political affiliations, ethnic differences, and socioeconomic differences. One that is not the responsibility of our government alone.

“Great nations start with great people, not just great leaders. Our private sector, our philanthropies, our civil society, all citizens must be brought together and be empowered – as real, valued and executing partners for this national renewal, this nation building. It behoves us all to collaborate in unity to reset Nigeria.”