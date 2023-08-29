Let people be fulcrum of our political aspirations, Akpanke urges colleagues

…we must jettison personal interest to affect lives meaningfully

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Member representing Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwarra federal constituency in the National Assembly (NASS), Hon Peter Akpanke of the PDP ( Cross River) has asserted that the people, not personal interest, must be the fulcrum for which politicians seek political positions and offices.



He made the assertion Monday at a special thanksgiving on his electoral victory.

The event which took placed at St. John’s Catholic Church in Obanliku, had political actors from both the state and NASS including other political heavyweights from other states in attendance.



The lawmaker who is the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on FCT Area Council and Ancillary Matters, said he sought for the position to improve the living standard his constituents and the state in general.

Hon Akpanke who decried the state of roads across his constituency, said government must be seen to work for the benefit of the people whose mandate they enjoy.



His words : It’s a terrible thing what our people are made to suffer from the people who they voted into office to represents their interest and to better their lives.



“You all can see the situation of our roads, especially that of Obanliku roads it is as if we dont even have a governor, especially the immediate past who incidentally hails from this senatorial district.

“While I will continue to draw government attention to the needs of my people, I will however not relent to carryout necessary action that will leads to the improvement in the livelihood of my people.



“It is in this regard that I appeal to political actors to always see and put forward, the interests of the generality of Nigerians, and jettison personal interest as reason for seeking political offices.



“We owe them a duty to provide good governance and not the other way round,” Akpanke stated

In his speech, Mr Venatius Ikem, Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River, implored Akpanke to replicate his philanthropic gesture by working hard to see to the needs of his constituents.



While noting that the primary duty of a lawmaker is to see to the enthronement of laws that will impact positively on the lives of his constituents and by extension the country, he must also influence meaningful projects to his area.

“I have not doubt that you (Akpanke) will do all that is necessary to better the lives of the people of Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwarra federal constituency,” Ikem said.