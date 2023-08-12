Leipzig spoil Kane’s Bayern debut with German Super Cup win

Bayern Munich’s English forward #09 Harry Kane reacts during the German Super Cup football match Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig in Munich, on August 12, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP)
Bayern Munich debutant Harry Kane was left waiting for a first piece of major silverware as his new club slumped to a 3-0 defeat by RB Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday.
Winger Dani Olmo scored a hat-trick as Leipzig dampened a party atmosphere at the Allianz Arena.
The Bayern fans gave Kane a rousing reception when he was introduced as a 63rd-minute substitute just hours after his signing from Tottenham, but the England captain was largely anonymous as Leipzig eased to victory.
