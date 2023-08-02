Legendary Italian goalkeeper Buffon retires

(FILES) Gianluigi Buffon, known as Gigi, Italian footballer, goalkeeper and captain of Parma Football Club, former 2006 World Champion and vice-champion of Europe in 2012 with the Italian National Team, is pictured during an interview at the Collecchio Sports Center, in Parma on October 27, 2022. Legendary Italian goalkeeper Buffon announced retirement on social media on August 2, 2023. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

Italy’s 2006 World Cup-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon announced his retirement on Wednesday at the age of 45.

“That’s all folks! You gave me everything. I gave you everything. We did it together,” he posted in English on social media.

Buffon won 10 Serie A titles with Juventus but ended his stellar career back where it all started at Parma.

It was at Parma that he won his only European club trophy — the 1999 UEFA Cup (now the Europa League) — but retires without a Champions League winners medal having lost three times in the final with Juventus.

He also won a Ligue 1 crown with Paris Saint Germain in the 2018/19 season before he returned to Juventus for two more years.

Buffon holds the record for most Serie A matches contested (657) and is the most capped player in Italy’s history with 176 (1997-2018).

That encompassed five World Cups which included the high of winning it in 2006 — beating France on penalties — to bowing out in the first round four years later.