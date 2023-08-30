Leave Tinubu out of Bayelsa poll, group tells Sylva

A group, the Pan Nigeria Democratic Alliance, PNDA, has warned the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, not to drag President Bola Tinubu into the mud over his desperation to win the November 11 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The group, which spoke through its Convener, Chief Olaitan Adewale, in Abuja, said as a democrat who has paid his dues, the President should not fall for the antics of anybody or group who wants to circumvent the process to attain political office against the will and choice of the majority.

“We are particularly surprised at the desperation of some people whose antics have already led to violence, death and displacements in some parts of the state particularly in Basambiri-Nembe. This has been the pattern in Nembe and Brass in every election cycle particularly those that Mr. Sylva is involved.

“The difference, however, in this one is the boast that they have the backing of President Tinubu to influence the outcome of the poll to favour Sylva, the APC candidate.

“Bayelsans still remember how the governorship primary of the APC was married with violence and gross irregularities. The event was slated for an hotel called Doncunt. During the sham labelled primary poll, Sylva reportedly got over 58,000 votes, and other co-contestants were said to have secured a little over 10,000 votes. The question is, did video or any pictorial evidence prove that almost 70,000 crammed into such a venue? Another one is, where were the committed APC faithfuls during the recent general elections? Did they not vote for their party?

“The truth of the matter is that the exercise was a mere allocation of votes and stuffing of ballot boxes. Chief David Lyon was allocated less than 3,000 votes and he reportedly came fourth and could not challenge the outcome of the exercise Such a thing would not be allowed in the coming governorship election. This is no time to count on violence and manipulation of the process to win elections. This is a period of good governance. The intention to use this same crude approach can only succeed if Bayelsans do not stand up to his antics. Otherwise the Adamawa debacle shall be a child’s play.

The group further asked President Tinubu to caution security agencies, especially the police, whose leadership has made Sylva’s house their second home.

They reminded the security agents, especially policemen, that the blood of innocent persons would hunt them if they fail to desist from being partial in their intervention in Bayelsa.

PNDA called on the Acting Inspector General of Police, Mr Tunji Egbetokun, to rein his men in and remember that posterity judges every action taken by anybody.

“We have been closely monitoring the political developments in Bayelsa with keen interest. Polls after polls including those conducted by APC pollsters and close associates of the the APC candidate have given no chance for him to win a free and fair election. This development is not about APC as a party, but the antecedents of the candidate who has been rejected at the poll a number of times.”

PNDA also charged the APC candidate to note the disaffection of the leaders of the APC in the state with the way he is handling the party like a sole administrator and their grouse with him, coupled with the people’s resentment against him and urge him to let charity first begin at home by settling his party’s internal crisis.

Adewale stated that his group is concerned about the undemocratic approach by the APC candidate and the general developments in Bayless State, because it is an integral part of the federation called Nigeria and that whatever happens during the poll could have ripple effects nationally.

“The subterranean moves to compromise the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as reported in the media are also known to us and we appeal to those behind such moves to desist forthwith. Every Bayelsan and even Nigerian is watching the development with keen interest,”

The group further tasked President Tinubu not to just talk the talk but walk the talk just as he on Saturday, the 26th of August, tasked the United States government to ensure its policy is intentionally collaborative with independent African democracies at a time when they are under assault by anti-democratic forces within and outside of the continent during a visit by the American Under Secretary to Aso Rock Villa in Abuja.