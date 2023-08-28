Leaked tape: Nollywood actress blames TikTok star, Esther Raphael for her ordeal

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Boma Tubonimi Arinyedokiari has waded into Esther Raphael popularly known as The Buba Girl’s predicament, blaming the TikTok star for her leaked sex tape.

The actress wondered how a woman of Esther’s calibre should trust a man to the extent of sharing her nude video with him.

“The guy is her boyfriend, how could she trust him to the extent of sharing her nude video with him. This is because a lot of young guys are very desperate to do anything to make money. Esther messed up big time. You don’t trust men these days. Even wives don’t trust their husbands again,”Arinyedokiari said in a chat with Vanguard.

This is even as some social media users also defended the embattled TikTok star for her action.

One of them, jumia.Boy described the action of Esther’s boyfriend as “wicked” adding “there’s always one person that will always want to pull you down once you’re excelling.”

Another social media user, jeffina.lewinsky advised the Buba Girl to be a strong girl, saying “ God will never give you what you can’t handle , you’ve got this, can’t wait to see you on my screen again.”

Ma_donna said “It’s how everyone is judging the lady but no one is actually talking about the boy that leaked the video. She did what she did,it was wrong but body na her body,life na her own,the boy she trusted to send it to nko?”

Esther sent internet agog yesterday after a video of herself engaged in a live masturbation was leaked online.

She was seen in the viral video utilizing her two middle fingers to simulate self-gratification, while licking her fingers on a bed.

The Calabar-born TikTok star is said to have been blackmailed by some guys about a year ago, who now decided to leak her video because she didn’t agree to their terms.

Esther reportedly sent her nude video to her boyfriend. It was meant to be seen just once. But the boyfriend recorded it with another phone. In the process, bad guys got the video and demanded money to keep it secret, which Esther refused to do.

The video is said to have amassed over 12,000 comments since yesterday and is still climbing.