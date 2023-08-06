Leaked audio: Iyiola Omisore’s enemies made me frame him—Sister

Senator Iyiola Omisore

By Dapo Akinrefon

Following a viral audio indicting former National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore, his sister, Kemi Omisore, on Saturday, declared that political enemies of the former scribe instigated her to frame her brother.



An audio had gone viral where a female member of the Omisore family was heard accusing Senator Omisore of allegedly misappropriating funds meant for the 2022 governorship election in Osun State and not assisting any family member while he was the APC scribe.



Members of the Omisore, however, converged in Lagos, yesterday, to wade into the matter.

The family, led by Pa Folarin and Ipoola Omisore, said it has resolved the matter.



Speaking at a press conference to clear Senator Iyiola’s name, Mrs Kemi Omisore, yesterday, said she has no reason to accuse the former lawmaker of wrongdoing.



She also begged for forgiveness from those mentioned in audio.



She said: “That the political enemies of Iyiola were the ones that made me frame all that I said.



“I never had any issue with Iyiola before now. I seek forgiveness from Senator Iyiola Omisore who is my good brother and also apologise to all those I mentioned like Chief Akinyelure, Chief Bisi Akande and President Bola Tinubu.

I also apologise to the entire Omisore family.”

We accept her apologies — Omisore family

Also speaking, president of the Omisore dynasty, Mr Ipoola Omisore said: “She has apologised and we accept her apologies in good faith. Iyiola Omisore is a star of the family.”

On his part, head of the Omisore family, Pa Folarin Omisore, said: “We came all the way from Ile-Ife to sort out this matter when we heard that someone was trying to cast aspersion on the star of the family. Thank God we we’ve been able to sort things out.”

Those in attendance include

Dr Kunle Omisore, Kemi Omisore, Prince Yomi Omisore, Kabiyesi, Oba Kayode Omisore, the Olu of Olorunsogo Town, Ife South, Osun State; Oba Yekini Olasoji Omisore, the Olu of Awolowo, Olode Town in Osun; the deputy Baale of Ogbon Oya family, Folarin Omisore; Prince Adetunji Omisore, Senator Iyiola Omisore and Prince Adedokun Omisore.

Others are: Baale of Olode Town, Prince Albert Omisore, Prince Adebowale Omisore, Prince Oluseye Omisore, Prince Oluwakemi Omisore, the Balogun of Olode Town; Prince Adekunle Omisore, Prince Kunle Omisore, Prince Biodun Omisore, Dr. Segun Omisore, Prince Adetoyese Omisore and Hon. Ahmed Ipoola Omisore.